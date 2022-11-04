Atlantic Securities Cuts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $157.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Atlantic Securities from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.59.

ABBV stock opened at $144.42 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $255.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

