Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $148.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $283.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

TEAM stock opened at $174.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $454.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,113. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

