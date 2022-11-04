Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 18,514 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 53,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 15,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

