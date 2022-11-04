AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

T stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 160,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,502,388. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

