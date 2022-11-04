AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,502,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

