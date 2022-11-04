AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,664. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $584.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 230,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

