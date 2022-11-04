Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Tops $207.52 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $207.52 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

