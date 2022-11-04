Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 131.66% from the stock’s current price.

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 124.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

