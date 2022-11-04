Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $93.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 123,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

