Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $5.72 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.12 or 0.00092125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and approximately $313.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00071978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006938 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,998,348 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

