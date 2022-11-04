Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $5.73 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $19.16 or 0.00091400 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.73 billion and $361.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00070515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00026767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006910 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,003,575 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

