Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.56. 1,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,055. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avanos Medical Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

