Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.46. 594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

