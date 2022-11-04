Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 3.3 %

AVNS stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

