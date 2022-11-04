Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

AVNS stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

