Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

Avantor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Avantor by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avantor by 36.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Avantor by 21.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

