Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 10.1% during the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,950,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,190,000 after acquiring an additional 222,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after acquiring an additional 109,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

