Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Sells $1,987,020.00 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.86. 479,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.64 by $7.06. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 452.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.74 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

