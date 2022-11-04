AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €32.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.20) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($27.60) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Up 3.1 %

AXA stock opened at €25.87 ($25.87) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.53. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a one year high of €27.69 ($27.69).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.