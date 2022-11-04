Axie Infinity Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $851.07 million and $79.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.88 or 0.00043788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,285.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00041375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022972 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00249925 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,812,459 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,812,459.15910318 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.92040151 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $89,847,401.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

