Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives $12.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.