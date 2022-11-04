B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Anterix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,273.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

