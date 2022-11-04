B2Gold Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.58.

BTO stock opened at C$3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.63. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60. In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock worth $455,712 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

