B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given “Buy” Rating at M Partners

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at M Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.58.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.64. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$139,619.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,321 shares of company stock worth $455,712.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

