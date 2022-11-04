Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,292,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,459,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.16. 1,437,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,025,248. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,918 shares of company stock worth $18,040,324. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.