Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.78 Billion Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 961.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.53% of Shopify worth $1,782,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Shopify by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Shopify by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Shopify by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 4,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. 1,036,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,242,214. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

