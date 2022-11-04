Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $257.02 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,356,579 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.88% of Axon Enterprise worth $257,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 687,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.29. 5,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,591. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

