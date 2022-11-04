Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $303.04 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,782,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,067 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 11.40% of Copa worth $303,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Copa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.49 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

