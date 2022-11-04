Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $487.81 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.79% of Markel worth $487,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $16.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,204.48. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,259.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

