Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $523.57 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,037 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.13% of BeiGene worth $523,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.66. 3,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,419. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $392.30. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.94 and its 200 day moving average is $160.07.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.