Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $813.78 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,537,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,234 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.53% of Zoom Video Communications worth $813,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $77.35. 84,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,392. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,778 shares of company stock worth $647,247. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

