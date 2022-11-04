Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,604 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 3.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $3,455,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 163,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 98,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 264,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,387 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $83.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $954.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $872.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $840.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.33 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.