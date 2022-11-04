Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 171,295 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,968,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,295 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,453,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

ALNY traded down $10.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.79. 6,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

