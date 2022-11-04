Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 293,905 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,153,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 293,905 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.26% of Meta Platforms worth $1,153,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 964,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,098,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.41 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

