Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 297,592 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,596,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 297,592 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.77% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,076,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.80.

NYSE:MLM traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.14. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

