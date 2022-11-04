Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 31,390 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.50% of S&P Global worth $569,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

