Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,869,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,058 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.12% of Denali Therapeutics worth $437,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $284,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. 31,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,725. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $56.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DNLI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $74,844.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,965,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,405 shares of company stock worth $1,830,589. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

