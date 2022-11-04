Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

BALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.73.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.06.

Ball Company Profile

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.