Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.
BALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.73.
Ball Stock Performance
NYSE BALL opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.06.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Featured Stories
