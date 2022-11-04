Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 31,455 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,455 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

NYSE:UNH traded down $10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $533.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

