Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 39,130 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. 276,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,566,682. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.