Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.09% of Biogen worth $27,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 92,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.56. 16,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.02 and its 200-day moving average is $218.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $287.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.