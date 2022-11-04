Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 332,647 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,647 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074,248. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $253.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

