Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 114,182 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.28% of Wynn Resorts worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 59,463 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 293.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. 92,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

