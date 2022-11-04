Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $51.12 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $51,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.57. 83,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $253.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.