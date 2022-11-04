Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

VZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 494,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,034,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

