Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.79% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $156,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 992,846 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $339,328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.82. 4,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,982. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

