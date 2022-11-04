Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $84,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. 438,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,817,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

