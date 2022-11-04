Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 13,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 207,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
Banco de Chile Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
