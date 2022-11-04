Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 13,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 207,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 39,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

