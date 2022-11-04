Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.63

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.63 and traded as low as $46.51. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 915 shares.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.3267 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

