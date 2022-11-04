Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after buying an additional 360,643 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE:BAC opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

