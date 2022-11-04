Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 328,161 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,161 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EVgo were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth $46,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth $32,188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter worth $9,344,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth $9,360,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVGO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

EVgo stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 41,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.52. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

